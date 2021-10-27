CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.