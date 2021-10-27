CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Lowered to C$127.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.89.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$112.97 on Tuesday. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.96. The firm has a market cap of C$27.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

