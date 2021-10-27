ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815,409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $92,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 181.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.74 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.