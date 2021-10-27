ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.52. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1,740 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.40 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

