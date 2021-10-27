Change Healthcare (CHNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHNG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -125.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.45. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

