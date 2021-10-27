ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 7%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 223,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,495,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

