Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $152,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

