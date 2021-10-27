Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 41,229 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $160,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,057,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $3,550,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

