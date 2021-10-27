Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $178,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $326.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.79. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $327.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.