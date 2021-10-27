Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $143.86 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,417,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $143,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after purchasing an additional 530,694 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,813,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,960,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

