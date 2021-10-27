Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 198,515 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,815,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.68% of The Western Union worth $156,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

