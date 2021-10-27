Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $146,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

PEG opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.