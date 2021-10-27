ChartEx Achieves Market Cap of $461,518.50 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $461,518.50 and $9,890.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,028.03 or 1.00292382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.06722623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.