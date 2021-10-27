Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.