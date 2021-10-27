Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.