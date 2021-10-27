Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.04. 317,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,883. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.09.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.