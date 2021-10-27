Chonk Price Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $5,408.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $45.56 or 0.00077098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00099444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

