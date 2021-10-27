Chromia Market Cap Reaches $139.93 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $139.93 million and approximately $45.76 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00209049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00098437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

