Chrono.tech 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $840,043.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and $840,043.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $42.70 or 0.00072220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00208071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00098376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

