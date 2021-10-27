Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

CB stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.33. The stock had a trading volume of 106,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,277. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.39. Chubb has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

