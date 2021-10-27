Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Gap Up to $187.23

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.23, but opened at $195.25. Chubb shares last traded at $192.73, with a volume of 12,093 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

