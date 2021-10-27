Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,143 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $42,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $78,438,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $93.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

