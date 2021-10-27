CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CI Financial traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 1605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

