CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 34,133 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of New Gold worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.16 million, a PE ratio of -145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.