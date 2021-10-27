CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.53 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $289.01 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $290.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.