CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,056,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $235.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $223.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $237.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

