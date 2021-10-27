CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.