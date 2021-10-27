CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $299.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $302.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

