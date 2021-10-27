CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

SRE opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.