CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,021 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.