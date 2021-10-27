CIBC Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Neutral

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.