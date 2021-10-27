CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $5,167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $54,538,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.