CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $122,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

