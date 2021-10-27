CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,175,000 after buying an additional 291,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,664,000 after buying an additional 891,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

