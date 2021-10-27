CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,540 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,982,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 765,502 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

