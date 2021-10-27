CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -856.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,803,373 shares of company stock worth $1,256,891,526. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

