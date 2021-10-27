CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $192.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

