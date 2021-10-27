Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 632,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,474. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

