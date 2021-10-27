Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.61. Cinedigm shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 6,743,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cinedigm by 4,242.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,145,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

