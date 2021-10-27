Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $11.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $430.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $432.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

