Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLOK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
About Cipherloc
