Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLOK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,403. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

