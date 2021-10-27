CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $205.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $804.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $813.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $858.70 million, with estimates ranging from $844.30 million to $873.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

