CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 61,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,040. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.