CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 61,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,040. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $56.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.
About CIT Group
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
