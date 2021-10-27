Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

