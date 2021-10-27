Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

CZWI stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

