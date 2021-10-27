City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of City Developments from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CDEVY stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

