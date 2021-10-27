Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $590.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,309. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $624.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

