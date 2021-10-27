Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after buying an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.77. The company had a trading volume of 144,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,015. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $460.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

