Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.10. 20,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

