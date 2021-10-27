Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.700-$0.740 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLVT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

